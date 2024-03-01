AQR Arbitrage LLC Acquires 86,299 Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,299 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period.

LDP stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

