AQR Arbitrage LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,908 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned approximately 0.66% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 38,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYN opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.0442 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

