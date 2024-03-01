AQR Arbitrage LLC Buys 133,100 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) by 126.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 238,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,100 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUE. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 246.3% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 557,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 396,765 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 844,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after buying an additional 281,677 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 179.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 307,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 197,540 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 99,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $874,000.

Shares of MUE opened at $9.99 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $10.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.48%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

