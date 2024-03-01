AQR Arbitrage LLC Buys 241,471 Shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 261.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,471 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after buying an additional 66,499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,326,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after acquiring an additional 75,756 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,113,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 60,543 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 8,286.9% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 838,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 828,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 680,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTR stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $6.61.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

