AQR Arbitrage LLC Buys Shares of 140,000 Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN)

AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned about 1.57% of Golden Star Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Star Acquisition alerts:

Golden Star Acquisition Stock Performance

Golden Star Acquisition stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Golden Star Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $10.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38.

Golden Star Acquisition Profile

Golden Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.