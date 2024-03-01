AQR Arbitrage LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,138 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in SRH Total Return Fund were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $933,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,190,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,507,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $999,000. Institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STEW opened at $14.79 on Friday. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.54.

SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

About SRH Total Return Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

