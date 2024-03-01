AQR Arbitrage LLC Has $2.51 Million Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 165.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,630 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 225,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 112,170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE LEO opened at $6.01 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

