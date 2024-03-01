AQR Arbitrage LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 146,005 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IIM opened at $11.80 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

