AQR Arbitrage LLC Increases Stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 227.8% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,676,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,325 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $4,670,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1,123.0% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 355,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 326,145 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,422,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 766,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 151,283 shares during the period.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AFB opened at $10.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $11.03.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.0327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

