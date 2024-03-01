AQR Arbitrage LLC Increases Stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,797 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCV. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 31.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 107,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 25.9% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 198,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 40,859 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 879,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after buying an additional 88,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VCV stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.0366 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

