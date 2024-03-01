AQR Arbitrage LLC Makes New Investment in Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN)

AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Bowen Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowen Acquisition during the third quarter worth $102,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowen Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,371,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowen Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,501,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowen Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,780,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowen Acquisition during the third quarter worth $5,812,000.

Bowen Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BOWN stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. Bowen Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36.

Bowen Acquisition Profile

Bowen Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

