AQR Arbitrage LLC Purchases 115,447 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) by 117.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,447 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BYM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 105,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 43.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is a boost from BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.