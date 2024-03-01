AQR Arbitrage LLC Purchases 151,617 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,617 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 20.2% during the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MHI opened at $8.76 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th.

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $1,239,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,165,540 shares in the company, valued at $26,147,360.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 278,719 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,200.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Featured Articles

