AQR Arbitrage LLC Purchases 81,908 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,908 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned 0.66% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYN opened at $10.48 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $10.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.0442 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.28%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

