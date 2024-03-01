AQR Arbitrage LLC Sells 205,346 Shares of byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO)

AQR Arbitrage LLC lessened its position in shares of byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,346 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in byNordic Acquisition were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BYNO. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in byNordic Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in byNordic Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in byNordic Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in byNordic Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in byNordic Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYNO opened at $11.05 on Friday. byNordic Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89.

byNordic Acquisition Company Profile

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

