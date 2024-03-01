AQR Arbitrage LLC Sells 25,360 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

AQR Arbitrage LLC lowered its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,360 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PEO opened at $21.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.54. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $23.80.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

In related news, VP Gregory W. Buckley acquired 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $68,675.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

