AQR Arbitrage LLC Trims Stake in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO)

AQR Arbitrage LLC decreased its position in shares of byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,346 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned about 2.00% of byNordic Acquisition worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in byNordic Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in byNordic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in byNordic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in byNordic Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in byNordic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

byNordic Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ BYNO opened at $11.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. byNordic Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $12.12.

About byNordic Acquisition

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

