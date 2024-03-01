AQR Arbitrage LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX)

AQR Arbitrage LLC lessened its position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,974 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Onyx Acquisition Co. I were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 131.4% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 175,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 99,522 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth about $1,996,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth about $1,891,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 28.3% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 172,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 37,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth about $1,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Onyx Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ONYX opened at $11.05 on Friday. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Profile

Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on construction technology and general industrials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onyx Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onyx Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.