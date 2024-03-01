Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU) Position Lifted by AQR Arbitrage LLC

AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned approximately 3.30% of Aquaron Acquisition worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Terrapin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquaron Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $522,000. Kim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquaron Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquaron Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquaron Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $3,633,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aquaron Acquisition by 16.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 250,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 36,211 shares during the period. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aquaron Acquisition alerts:

Aquaron Acquisition Stock Performance

AQU stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68. Aquaron Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

Aquaron Acquisition Company Profile

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the new energy sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aquaron Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquaron Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.