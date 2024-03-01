Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) CFO Matthew C. Giljum Sells 2,380 Shares

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 2,380 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $403,362.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,547.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $165.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.71. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.42 and a 52-week high of $187.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.53 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $23.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Arch Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Arch Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Arch Resources by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Arch Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Arch Resources by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

