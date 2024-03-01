Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Archer Aviation Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ACHR opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. Archer Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,926,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,765,512.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Archer Aviation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 29.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 143.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,642,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 94,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Institutional investors own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

