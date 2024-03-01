Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Archer Aviation Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of ACHR opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. Archer Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.
In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,926,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,765,512.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Archer Aviation
Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
