Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.36.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $9.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 0.92. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $10.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.26 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 53.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ardelyx

In related news, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $1,431,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,229.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $1,431,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,229.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $105,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 329,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,258.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 401,749 shares of company stock worth $2,593,955. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 114,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,494 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,329,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,442,000 after acquiring an additional 597,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 220,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 22,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Further Reading

