Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $135.00

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 139.80 ($1.77), with a volume of 7711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.78).

Arecor Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of £41.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.55 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 164.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 180.60.

Arecor Therapeutics Company Profile

Arecor Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products in diabetes and other indications. The company through its proprietary formulation technology platform, Arestat, developing a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver enhanced reformulations of therapeutic products.

