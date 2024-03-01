ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

ARKK opened at $51.20 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.55.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

