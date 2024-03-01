ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Sets New 12-Month High at $79.31

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.31 and last traded at $79.18, with a volume of 68030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.36.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARK Next Generation Internation ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

About ARK Next Generation Internation ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

