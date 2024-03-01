Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Insider Sells $79,937.95 in Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,627.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Arvinas Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $45.98 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $53.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.96.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of ($43.10) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 76.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. Research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.44 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Arvinas by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Arvinas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.
