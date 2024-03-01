Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Insider Sells $79,937.95 in Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,627.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arvinas Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $45.98 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $53.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.96.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of ($43.10) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 76.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. Research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.93.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Arvinas by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Arvinas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Further Reading

