Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 2,760.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.8 days.
Asante Gold Stock Performance
Shares of ASGOF stock opened at C$0.88 on Friday. Asante Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.83 and a 52 week high of C$1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.06.
About Asante Gold
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Asante Gold
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Asante Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.