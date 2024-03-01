Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 2,760.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.8 days.

Asante Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ASGOF stock opened at C$0.88 on Friday. Asante Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.83 and a 52 week high of C$1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.06.

About Asante Gold

Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in the Republic of Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Fahiakoba concession situated in the Ashanti and Central regions in the Republic of Ghana; and 90% interest in the Bibiani gold mine located in the western region of Ghana.

