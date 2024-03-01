Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Trading Up 0.7 %

APWC stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.73 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited ( NASDAQ:APWC Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

