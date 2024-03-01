Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Astrana Health Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Astrana Health stock opened at $45.04 on Monday. Astrana Health has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. Astrana Health had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Astrana Health’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Astrana Health will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Astrana Health Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions.

