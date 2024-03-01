Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) – Northland Capmk reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Asure Software in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Asure Software’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Asure Software’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Asure Software alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Asure Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $9.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $237.94 million, a P/E ratio of -23.30, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 632.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 1,872.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 15,951.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.