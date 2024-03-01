ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD) Critical Review

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Color Star Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Creativity Global -18.44% -33.02% -8.51% Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ATA Creativity Global and Color Star Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Color Star Technology has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Color Star Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Creativity Global $29.99 million 1.35 -$6.94 million ($0.19) -6.79 Color Star Technology $16.52 million 0.25 -$37.85 million N/A N/A

ATA Creativity Global has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology.

Summary

ATA Creativity Global beats Color Star Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATA Creativity Global

(Get Free Report)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students. The company also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Color Star Technology

(Get Free Report)

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc. Its Color World platform provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication services. The company was formerly known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. in May 2020. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.