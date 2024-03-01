ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Trading Up 4.0 %

AACG opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Trading of ATA Creativity Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

