Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $310.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $300.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on ADSK. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.61.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $258.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.38. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $269.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,157 shares of company stock valued at $7,907,629. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 45,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Autodesk by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,248 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

