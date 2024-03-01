AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,020.76.

AZO stock opened at $3,007.40 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $3,025.96. The company has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,703.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2,616.50.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $24.64 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 149.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

