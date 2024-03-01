Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $67.00

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 74.70 ($0.95), with a volume of 4214717 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.80 ($0.96).

Avacta Group Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.41, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of £152.58 million, a PE ratio of -329.38 and a beta of 1.24.

About Avacta Group

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms.

