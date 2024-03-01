Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD) Stake Lowered by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVSD. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 95.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 100.4% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVSD opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.04. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $46.19 and a 52 week high of $54.99.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

