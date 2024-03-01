Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.04

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.04 and last traded at $61.01, with a volume of 14974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.97.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cohen Lawrence B acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

