Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP James Bramwell Sells 6,203 Shares

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,992.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Avantor in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,457,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,837,000 after purchasing an additional 211,189 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Avantor by 360.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,196,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,112,000 after purchasing an additional 47,904,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,660,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Avantor by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,077,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

