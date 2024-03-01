AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Holdings Boosted by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AvidXchange by 80.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AvidXchange by 14.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AvidXchange by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,103,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 192,843 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AvidXchange by 42.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in AvidXchange in the first quarter valued at about $6,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

In other AvidXchange news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 22,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $269,438.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,184.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 22,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $269,438.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,184.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $320,241.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,369 shares of company stock worth $669,505 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVDX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of AvidXchange from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AvidXchange

AvidXchange Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

About AvidXchange

(Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.