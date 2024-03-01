AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

AXGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AxoGen

AxoGen Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74. The company has a market cap of $454.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AxoGen has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $10.83.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,603 shares in the company, valued at $477,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 934,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 464,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 590.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 435,481 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 755,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 331,000 shares during the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter worth about $2,170,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in AxoGen by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,921,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,799,000 after buying an additional 263,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

(Get Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.