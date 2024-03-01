Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Announces Earnings Results

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.33 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Axonics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $67.94 on Friday. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $69.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.82.

In other Axonics news, EVP John Woock sold 15,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $1,076,998.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,279.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John Woock sold 15,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $1,076,998.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,279.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $2,381,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,791,682.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,704 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axonics by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,935,000 after acquiring an additional 991,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Axonics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,950,000 after acquiring an additional 162,665 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Axonics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,049,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,280,000 after acquiring an additional 177,191 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,440,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Axonics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,870,000 after acquiring an additional 81,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

