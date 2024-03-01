Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) EVP Andrew J. Micheletti Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $132,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 422,583 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,414.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AX opened at $52.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $352.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.43 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter worth $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Axos Financial by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

