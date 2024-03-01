Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) & GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Head to Head Comparison

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) and GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ayr Wellness and GLG Life Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayr Wellness $465.62 million 0.33 -$245.47 million ($5.84) -0.35 GLG Life Tech $8.40 million 0.16 -$25.42 million ($0.63) -0.06

GLG Life Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ayr Wellness. Ayr Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GLG Life Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Ayr Wellness has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GLG Life Tech has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ayr Wellness and GLG Life Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayr Wellness -86.64% -11.29% -4.87% GLG Life Tech -360.52% N/A -146.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Ayr Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Ayr Wellness shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ayr Wellness and GLG Life Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayr Wellness 0 1 1 0 2.50 GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ayr Wellness presently has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 85.64%. Given Ayr Wellness’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than GLG Life Tech.

Summary

Ayr Wellness beats GLG Life Tech on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About GLG Life Tech

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves in the food and beverage industry. The company was formerly known as GLG Life Tech Limited and changed its name to GLG Life Tech Corporation in March 2007. GLG Life Tech Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

