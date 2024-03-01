B. Riley Boosts Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Price Target to $24.00

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Rocky Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of Rocky Brands stock opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 2.02. Rocky Brands has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $32.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

In related news, insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $122,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,150.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 103.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 485.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 8,929.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

