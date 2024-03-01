B. Riley Lowers LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target to $2.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $3.75 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LPSN. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.69.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LivePerson

LivePerson Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at LivePerson

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $101.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.69. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $12.03.

In other news, major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P purchased 354,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $1,231,728.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,899,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,821,112.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 580,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,042,963 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LivePerson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 92,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LivePerson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,132,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after purchasing an additional 418,503 shares in the last quarter. Vector Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,089,000. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its position in LivePerson by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 856,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 466,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

(Get Free Report)

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.