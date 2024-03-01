Bamco Inc. NY Grows Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,562 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.27.

View Our Latest Report on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock opened at $938.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $467.02 and a 12-month high of $955.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $834.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $724.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.