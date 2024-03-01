Bamco Inc. NY Raises Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 261.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $551,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $23,490,000. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 130.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,089 shares of company stock valued at $43,682,125 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $866.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $537.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.25 and a 1-year high of $1,077.87.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SMCI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.20.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

