Bamco Inc. NY Raises Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,481,000 after purchasing an additional 105,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 197,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after purchasing an additional 171,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,564 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,337,000 after purchasing an additional 269,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $201,744.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,777.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,089 shares of company stock worth $43,682,125 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $866.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $537.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.38. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.25 and a 52-week high of $1,077.87.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.20.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

