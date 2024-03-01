Bamco Inc. NY Raises Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 40.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,525,000 after buying an additional 2,703,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,300,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,875,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Global Payments by 40.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,733,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Down 0.3 %

GPN opened at $129.70 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.92.

Get Our Latest Report on Global Payments

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.