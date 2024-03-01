Bamco Inc. NY Reduces Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $60.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.58. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $59.01 and a one year high of $95.68.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

